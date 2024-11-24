Media reports Israeli attacks murdering dozens in Syria

(MENAFN) An Israeli on the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra has resulted in the deaths of at least 36 people and left dozens more injured, according to Syria's state-run SANA news agency. The attack, which occurred on Wednesday, targeted a residential complex and caused extensive material damage to the buildings and surrounding area. The strike is said to have been launched from the direction of the al-Tanf US military base, located on the southeastern Syrian border near Jordan. While the Syrian maintains that all US forces in its territory are stationed illegally, the United States insists its presence is part of an anti-terrorism effort against the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

In addition to the confirmed 36 fatalities, the strike also injured around 50 individuals. Social media footage from Palmyra showed the aftermath of the attack, with large plumes of smoke rising from the city as locals fled for safety. The Israeli website Ynet reported that at least ten Syrian soldiers were among the dead. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group, claimed that 46 people had been killed, including 18 members of Iranian-backed militias and 22 foreign nationals. SOHR added that at least seven civilians were injured.

The airstrike targeted a weapons depot near an area housing families of Iran-aligned militias, as well as facilities where paramilitary leaders were present, including an unnamed Hezbollah commander. Israel has not publicly commented on the strike, but the country has been active in targeting Iranian and Hezbollah interests in Syria, particularly since the escalation of the conflict with Hamas last fall. The attack on Palmyra is part of a broader Israeli strategy to prevent Iran from expanding its influence in Syria, a goal that has led to numerous strikes in the region in recent years.

Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its well-preserved ancient Roman architecture, has been a focal point of conflict over the years. The city was captured by IS in 2015 and has suffered significant damage during the battles between IS, Syrian forces, and the US-led international coalition. While the Syrian army has since regained control of Palmyra, much of the historic city has been destroyed or heavily damaged in the ongoing conflict.

