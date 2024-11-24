(MENAFN) In her memoir Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her decision to oppose Ukraine’s membership during her time in office, acknowledging the risks of provoking Russia and destabilizing European security. Reflecting on the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Merkel explained her reasoning for blocking Ukraine and Georgia's Membership Action Plans (MAPs), warning that inviting them into NATO would have angered Moscow without offering sufficient security guarantees. She questioned whether NATO members would have come to Ukraine’s defense militarily if Russia had attacked, doubting Germany’s political will to send troops.

Merkel recounts a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned that her time as chancellor would end but NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia would eventually come to pass. She noted, however, that her concerns about escalating tensions with Russia remained steadfast. Critics, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, have argued that Merkel’s caution emboldened Putin and undermined Ukraine’s security, accusing Germany of prioritizing energy ties with Russia over the country's defense needs.

Although Merkel acknowledges the provocative nature of NATO’s 2008 promise to Ukraine and Georgia, she justifies her position as necessary to protect NATO’s collective security. She also pointed out that only a minority of Ukrainians supported NATO membership at the time. Despite stepping away from politics, Merkel has continued to face criticism for her Russia policies, including Germany’s dependence on Russian energy. The issue of Ukraine's NATO membership remains a subject of debate among current NATO members, with some, including Estonia, supporting Ukraine’s eventual accession, while others, like the US and Germany, are cautious about the potential risks of a full-scale war with Russia.

