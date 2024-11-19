Delhi-Kashmir Train To Start On January 26

Officials said that most of the work on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail (USBRL) project has been completed while remaining pending work is expected to finish by December this year.

“The track between Sangaldan and Reasi is complete, and the Director of Safety, Railways, has already inspected it. Work on the section from Reasi to Katra is also progressing,” they said.

They said that plans to run a train between Sangaldan and Reasi had been revised and it was now decided to operate trains simultaneously on the 63-km stretch from Sangaldan to Katra.“Tunnel T-33 work is underway and will be completed by December. All work on the four stations along the 17-km railway line between Reasi and Katra will also be completed by the end of this year,” officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate the New Delhi-Baramulla railway line to the nation

on January 26, they added.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who inspected the USBRL project, said testing on the Katra-Kashmir railway track is likely to conclude by December, ensuring Kashmir's connection to the railway network in January.“When our highways and railways are efficient, we can compete globally. I believe this project will be completed by January, and the PM will inaugurate it,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said the project would provide an economic boost to the region.“This will be an eye-opener for the world. Safety remains our top priority, and every aspect is being checked to ensure the project's completion by December.”

The USBRL project features 38 tunnels spanning 119 km, including the country's longest transportation tunnel, Tunnel T-49, measuring 12.75 km. It also includes 927 bridges covering a combined length of 13 km. Among these is the iconic Chenab Bridge, an engineering marvel standing 359 meters above the riverbed-about 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower-making it the world's highest arch railway bridge. The bridge, made of steel and concrete, is designed to withstand wind speeds of 260 km/h and the highest intensity earthquakes.

Notable milestones in the Kashmir Rail Project include the completion of the Baramulla-Qazigund section in 2009, Qazigund-Banihal in 2013, Udhampur-Katrain 2014, and the Banihal-Sangaldan service, inaugurated by PM Modi in February 2024.

J-Tunnel Renovation Nears Completion



Meanwhile the 2.5-kilometer

Jawahar Tunnel is nearing the completion of a major renovation that promises state-of-the-art facilities and enhanced infrastructure.



Managed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the project focuses on modernizing the decades-old tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

BRO Commander Amiya Shrivastava said that the tunnel had been plagued by severe seepage issues since

2010, leading to roadsurface damage and the deterioration of ventilation and lighting systems. This prompted the development of a comprehensive rehabilitation plan to ensure the tunnel's safety and efficiency.

The

62.50 crore renovation project, initiated in July 2023, introduces several advanced features:

Advanced jet fans for ventilation, energy-efficient lighting, and a SCADA-based system for real-time monitoring and centralized control.

The revamped tunnel is designed to meet the needs of modern vehicular traffic while ensuring safe and efficient passage for all vehicles.

The renovation is expected to be completed within 18 months, with the eastern and western tubes soon to reopen for traffic. Positioned at an altitude of 2,200 meters in the scenic Pir Panjal range near the Banihal Pass, the tunnel is also being eyed as a potential tourist attraction, offering visitors a glimpse into its historical and engineering significance.

With its upgraded infrastructure, the Jawahar Tunnel is set to reinforce its status as a vital conduit for transportation and an enduring symbol of connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.



