(MENAFN) Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has labeled the US a "fascist state" under President Joe Biden's administration, accusing Washington of provoking a potential global conflict. In an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, Carlson criticized the Biden administration's decision to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory, calling it “the most evil thing” he’s ever witnessed. He argued that the US, not Russia, now embodies fascism, pointing to Biden’s actions as reckless and potentially leading to nuclear war.

Carlson suggested that Washington’s approval of long-range missile strikes on Russia could force Russian President Vladimir Putin into launching a severe military response, either against Ukraine, NATO countries, or even the US. Despite no official confirmation from the US government, Russia has claimed that ATACMS missiles were used in an attack on Bryansk Region, further escalating tensions. Putin later stated that this development has turned the Ukraine conflict into a global crisis and warned of the growing risks of nuclear escalation.

