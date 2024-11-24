(MENAFN) Journalist Glenn Greenwald has criticized Western for censoring information from Russia, arguing that it is more extreme now than during the Cold War. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Greenwald pointed out that while the New York Times once published speeches by Soviet leaders like Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev, today, it has become nearly criminal to platform Russian media, such as RT and Sputnik. He argued that although people may dislike Russia, it’s important to hear from all sides in a conflict.

Greenwald emphasized that the European Union criminalized Russian shortly after the Ukraine conflict escalated, with platforms like YouTube complying by removing content from the Russian perspective. Carlson echoed this sentiment, noting that many Americans, unaware of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s views on Ukraine, remain ignorant due to relentless media narratives.

The two also discussed how U.S. efforts to block transparency, such as the impeachment of President Donald Trump, were driven by fears of the public learning sensitive information. Greenwald suggested that those who fear transparency are often the ones with something to hide.

