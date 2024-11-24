(MENAFN) The decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory using U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles has raised questions about President Joe Biden's accountability. Biden, who is often criticized for his perceived lack of leadership, reportedly authorized these strikes but avoided direct acknowledgment when asked, instead remaining silent during a trip to Brazil. European Union Josep Borrell clarified that these strikes would target regions like Kursk, but there was little concrete information on the details.

This move has led to claims that the U.S. is using Ukraine as a proxy in a broader conflict, involving weapons that only Western personnel can operate. Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the significance of announcements, stating that missiles would speak for themselves. However, the West’s strategy of arming Ukraine with advanced weaponry, despite its limitations and operational failures—such as damaged tanks and crashed fighter jets—has raised concerns about the escalation of the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by updating Moscow's nuclear doctrine, warning that nuclear-armed states assisting Ukraine in attacking Russian territory could be held accountable. While the West views this as a political move, the risks of further escalation remain high, with many questioning how far Washington is willing to push the situation without facing consequences.

