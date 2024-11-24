Putin claims that Ukraine war has become international

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has confirmed that long-range missiles supplied by the US and the UK have been used by Ukraine to target Russian territories. He specifically mentioned that six US-made ATACMS rockets hit Bryansk Region on Tuesday, while British-made Storm Shadow missiles were launched at Kursk Region on Wednesday. Putin stated that these marked a shift in the Ukraine conflict, transforming it into a global issue as the West had previously warned. He emphasized that such attacks could not have occurred without Western military involvement.

Regarding the attacks, Putin noted that Russia’s air defenses intercepted the Bryansk strike, preventing casualties but causing minor damage. However, the Kursk strike on a military command post resulted in fatalities and injuries among security personnel, although the command staff remained unharmed. In retaliation, Russia targeted a Ukrainian military-industrial site in Dnepropetrovsk with a new hypersonic missile, 'Oresshnik.' Despite these escalations, Putin maintained that the use of Western-supplied missiles would not alter Russia’s strategy, with Russian forces continuing their advances and remaining focused on achieving their objectives.

