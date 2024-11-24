Israel reacts to ICC detention warrant for Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have strongly condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants for Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, accusing the court of bias and anti-Semitism. The ICC charged the two Israeli leaders with “crimes against humanity” allegedly committed during Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the decision “outrageous,” claiming it undermines the efforts of those who fought for justice throughout history, from the Allies’ victory over the Nazis to the present day.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, accused the ICC of being “anti-Semitic,” while Settlements Minister Orit Strock likened the court to the “court of Sodom,” urging the free world to distance itself from the ICC. Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli parliament, contended that the only crimes against humanity in the conflict were perpetrated by Hamas, claiming that the ICC has politicized its mission to become a tool for those seeking to delegitimize Israel.

On the same day, the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military commander Mohammed Al-Masri, who is accused of war crimes. While Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC, Netanyahu and Gallant could face arrest in any of the 124 countries that recognize the court’s jurisdiction. The ICC’s move comes after Israel’s military operation in Gaza, which began in response to a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed, and 1.9 million have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict.

