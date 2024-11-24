Serbian president confirms that Putin isn’t bluffing about nuclear arms

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that Russian President Vladimir is not bluffing when he speaks of using nuclear weapons if Moscow’s red lines are crossed. Vucic stressed that those who dismiss Putin’s threats either don’t understand him or are being reckless. He cautioned that the world is edging toward catastrophe, as there seems to be no willingness to seek peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. “Today it’s intercontinental missiles, tomorrow it could be worse,” Vucic stated, highlighting the dangerous escalation.

Vucic referred to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, approved by Putin on November 19, which expands the conditions under which nuclear weapons could be used, including responding to conventional military threats to Russia or its ally Belarus. The new doctrine also allows for a nuclear response to attacks by non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers. While Vucic acknowledged that Putin views nuclear weapons as a last resort, he warned that if Russia's security were directly threatened, nuclear weapons could be deployed. He added that Serbia would not be directly involved but cautioned that any conflict could have consequences for neighboring countries. Russia has blamed Western nations for escalating the conflict by supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine, seeing these actions as part of a broader proxy war with the West.

