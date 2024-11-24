Orban declares that West’s 500-year hegemony is at its end

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban declared that the West’s 500-year dominance over global affairs is over, with Eurasia set to shape the future. Speaking at the Eurasia Forum in Budapest, Orban argued that the Western model, which promised economic and financial rewards in exchange for alignment, has failed. He emphasized that the West is facing strong competition from the East, where Asian nations have grown into independent centers of economic and power. These countries now enjoy a demographic and technological edge, and their economies are expanding much faster than those in the West.

Orban pointed out that Asia now represents 70% of the global population and 70% of the world economy, while Western industry accounts for only 40% of global output. He also criticized the EU, labeling it the "number one loser" in this shifting landscape. The Hungarian leader added that the West is struggling with internal challenges, including migration, ideological conflicts, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to Orban, the Western elites are clinging to outdated notions of superiority, which is obstructing progress and leading to economic and political isolation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has similarly warned of the decline of Western hegemony, asserting that the era of Western dominance is ending and humanity is moving toward a more multipolar world.

