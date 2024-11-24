Award-winning scientist claims AI possibly to turn against humanity

(MENAFN) Leading computer scientist Yoshua Bengio has issued a stark warning about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the growing risk as AI systems become more advanced and harder to control. Bengio, a professor at the University of Montreal and head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, cautioned that artificial general intelligence (AGI)—AI that could surpass human cognitive abilities—could lead to serious consequences if left unchecked. He raised concerns about the concentration of economic, political, and military power in the hands of a few organizations and governments that can afford to develop such powerful AI systems.

Bengio warned that this concentration could destabilize geopolitical systems, with some individuals potentially exploiting AI power or even seeking to replace humanity with machines. He called for stricter regulation to mitigate these risks, arguing that companies competing for global dominance in AI are engaging in a “danger race” and should be held accountable for their actions.

Bengio, recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to deep learning, is not alone in voicing these concerns. Other leading figures in the tech industry, including Geoffrey Hinton, Elon Musk, and Steve Wozniak, have also raised alarms about the unregulated use of AI and its potential to cause significant harm. Bengio was among those who co-signed letters advocating for urgent and aggressive regulation of AI technology.

