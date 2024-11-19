Italy's New 'Digital Nomad Visa' Is Here — Who Qualifies and How to Apply

(MENAFN- Immigrant Invest)

Italy welcomes digital nomads. Italy’s new Digital Nomad Visa offers remote workers the chance to live in one of Europe’s most desirable countries while continuing to work for a foreign company. The visa is designed to make Italy more attractive to professionals in the digital economy, offering a path to long-term residency.

Igor Buglo, Head of the Maltese office, MBA, Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest, explains the requirements under Italy Digital Nomad Visa.

What is Italy's Digital Nomad Visa?

Italy’s Digital Nomad Visa allows non-EU citizens to live in Italy while working remotely for a company or clients outside of the country. This visa was introduced to attract highly skilled individuals in tech, design, and other online-driven professions.

The visa is specifically aimed at freelancers, entrepreneurs, and employees of foreign companies. It is not available to those working for an Italian employer or local business.

Unlike other types of visas, the Digital Nomad Visa does not restrict applicants to any specific field or role within the company they work for, making it ideal for diverse professional backgrounds. Whether you are a software engineer, graphic designer, or business consultant, as long as you work remotely for foreign clients or a company, you can apply. This flexibility is a key advantage for many professionals in today's globalised economy.

Italy nomad residence requirements

Meeting eligibility criteria. To qualify for the Italy nomad residence, applicants must:

Prove remote work. You must provide documentation that you work for a non-Italian company or as a freelancer with international clients. Have sufficient income. The Italian government requires proof of adequate income to ensure you can support yourself during your stay. Italy requires applicants to show a monthly income of around €2,700. Health insurance. Comprehensive health insurance coverage valid in Italy is necessary. Suitable accommodation: You need to show that you have a place to live, whether rented or owned. No criminal record.A clean criminal background check is required for all applicants.

Additional documents may be needed. Depending on your country of origin or personal situation, the Italian consulate might request additional paperwork, such as proof of your educational qualifications or contracts with your current employer or clients. It’s important to check the specific requirements with the consulate where you plan to apply.

Taxes for remote workers

Tax obligations in Italy. If you stay in Italy for over 183 days in a calendar year, you are considered a tax resident. This means you are liable to pay Italian taxes on your global income. However, Italy has tax treaties with many countries to prevent double taxation.

Remote workers can benefit from Italy’s favourable tax regime for expatriates. The tax reduction for highly skilled workers may allow digital nomads to pay only a percentage of their income taxes.

Non-domiciled status. Italy also offers the non-domiciled tax regime for expats, which allows qualifying individuals to pay a flat tax on foreign income. This can be a significant advantage for digital nomads who continue to earn income from international sources while residing in Italy.

How to apply for Italy residence for digital nomads

Applying for Italy’s Digital Nomad Visa is straightforward:

Gather documents. Prepare proof of employment, income, insurance, and accommodation. A criminal background check will also be necessary. Submit your application. Apply at the nearest Italian consulate or embassy in your home country. Visa approval. Once approved, you can enter Italy and begin your stay. You’ll need to register your residence at the local municipality within eight days of arrival. Residence permit. After registering, apply for a residence permit at the immigration office. This permit allows you to live in Italy for up to one year, with the possibility of renewal.

The application process can take several weeks to months, depending on your location and the volume of applications. It’s recommended to apply well in advance of your planned move to avoid any delays.

9 benefits of living in Italy as a digital nomad

Living in Italy offers many advantages for remote workers:

Cultural experiences. Italy’s rich history and vibrant culture are famous worldwide. Gastronomy. Italian cuisine is one of the biggest draws for expats and visitors. Beautiful landscapes. From the Alps to the Mediterranean coast, Italy’s scenery is diverse and breathtaking. Affordable cost of living. Compared to other European countries, Italy offers a relatively lower cost of living, especially in rural areas. Good healthcare. Italy’s public healthcare system provides high-quality services to residents. Remote work infrastructure. Major cities like Milan and Rome have coworking spaces and strong internet connectivity. Access to the EU. Living in Italy allows visa-free travel across the Schengen Area. Quality of life. Italy’s lifestyle prioritises balance, with a focus on leisure, food, and family. Pathway to residency. After living in Italy, you can apply for long-term residency or even citizenship.

Obtaining Italian citizenship after residence permit

From residency to citizenship. After holding a residence permit for at least five years, digital nomads may be eligible to apply for Italian permanent residency. If you continue to reside in Italy for ten years, you can apply for citizenship, provided you meet the language and integration requirements.

Italy offers dual citizenship, allowing you to hold an Italian passport while maintaining your original nationality.

Advantages of Italian citizenship. Italian citizens benefit from unrestricted access to live and work in any EU country, as well as visa-free travel to many destinations worldwide. This makes obtaining Italian citizenship a highly attractive option for digital nomads looking to secure their future in Europe.

Conclusion

A great opportunity for remote professionals. Italy’s Digital Nomad Visa provides a unique opportunity for professionals who want to work remotely while enjoying everything Italy has to offer. With favourable tax incentives, excellent quality of life, and the chance to gain permanent residency, Italy is an attractive option for digital nomads.