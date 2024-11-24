Ohana Development Signs Multi-Year Partnership with West Ham United, Becomes Club’s Official Global Partner

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 November 2024 – Luxury real estate developer Ohana Development is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with Premier League football club West Ham United. The official signing ceremony took place on the 20 November 2024 in London, where Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, signed the multi-year agreement, cementing the partnership that goes beyond traditional sponsorship.



As the Official Global Partner, Ohana Development will be featured at all men’s domestic fixtures at London Stadium, to showcase its innovative property developments to a global audience. Through media exposure and joint initiatives, the partnership will offer a platform for both brands to showcase their shared commitment to excellence and community values. This collaboration will bring Ohana’s visionary developments to the attention of football enthusiasts, not only in the UAE but also across international markets, reflecting the global ambitions of both organisations.

With over 35 years of experience, Ohana Development has established itself as a leader in creating luxury lifestyle environments that blend modernity with family-oriented values. Known for its iconic developments across three continents, Ohana’s collaboration with West Ham United FC highlights a mutual commitment to building meaningful, connections that bridge international audiences while honouring cultural roots.

Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development said, “We are excited to enter into this groundbreaking partnership with West Ham United as their Official Global Partner. At Ohana, we pride ourselves on creating exceptional, community-focused developments that inspire and bring people together. This venture allows us to extend our reach to a global audience, showcasing our projects while reinforcing the values of customer centricity, attainable luxury and family that define our brand.”

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer from the UAE, into this first-of-its-kind partnership. The community-driven ethos shared by both brands forms the foundation of this collaboration, ensuring that local and international Hammers fans alike will benefit from this exciting initiative."

Ohana Development is renowned for its portfolio of world-class waterfront properties, such as the iconic ELIE SAAB Waterfront by OHANA, the prestigious Ohana Villas featuring exquisitely crafted pieces from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection, Ohana Hills, a residential community with breathtaking views, Ohana By The Sea and its luxury beachfront villas and mansions surrounded by a Natural Reserve. These developments exemplify the company’s commitment to creating sophisticated, unique spaces that offer exceptional lifestyle experiences throughout the UAE and on a global scale.





