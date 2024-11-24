KP Chief Minister Announces Unyielding Stance For PTI's Upcoming Protest As Aleema Khan Sets Date

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur announced that Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has set the date for an upcoming protest and will not relent until demands are met.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of girls' sports competitions held among various educational boards, Gandapur encouraged the youth to face challenges head-on to build resilience. He expressed his commitment to providing youth with opportunities within available resources, stating, "With high spirits and hard work, I am confident these young people will help our country overcome its hardships."

The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs. 50,000 for each participating team and highlighted the importance of investing in girls' futures. "Our daughters are our assets," he said, emphasizing the KP government's efforts to provide all possible facilities for youth development.“We hope you will play a vital role in building a great nation.”

Also Read: Three Notorious Militants Killed in CTD-Led Operation in Malakand's Shahkot

Addressing the media afterward, Gandapur confirmed that preparations for the protest were complete. "This time, there is no turning back. We will not stop until our demands are met," he asserted.

Imran Khan, PTI's founding chairman, has called for a march on Islamabad on November 24, a date confirmed by his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate during a media briefing.