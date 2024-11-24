ATC Declares KP Chief Minister Gandapur Absconder, Issues Arrest Warrants For Top PTI Leaders

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a case registered at the I-9 Station. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Faisal Javed, while canceling their bail bonds.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, in a written verdict, stated that Ali Amin Gandapur's case had been separated from the other accused following his proclamation as an absconder.

During the hearing, the court issued non-bailable warrants for Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed, and Umar Tanveer. Defense lawyers, including Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Tori, and Zahid Bashir Dar, sought exemptions from appearance on behalf of the absent accused, but the court rejected their pleas and canceled their surety bonds.

The court adjourned further proceedings in the case until November 28 .

Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Wasiq Qayyum face charges under anti-terrorism provisions in a case registered at Islamabad's I-9 Police Station.

Three days earlier, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad had also sought a compliance report from the police regarding arrest warrants issued against Ali Amin Gandapur in a separate case related to alcohol and weapons possession. During that hearing, the prosecution was questioned about the implementation of the warrants, with the judge remarking, "The court cannot wait indefinitely for the accused."

Gandapur's lawyer informed the court that the Peshawar High Court had extended his protective bail and assured him that the relevant order would be submitted once received. The court, however, maintained the arrest warrants and demanded a compliance report while adjourning that case until November 23 .