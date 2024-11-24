Mcdonald's Qatar Champions A Sustainable World With New Environmental Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: McDonald's Qatar has announced its transition from plastic to sustainably sourced materials for their packaging, utensils, and toys, making them one of the first in the to take on this initiative.

In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of transforming society to be more sustainable, McDonald's Qatar is one of the first in the Quick Service Restaurant to follow this aim, setting the standard and raising the bar high to lead everlasting change for a greener future. Through this initiative, the industry leader seeks to contribute to reducing environmental impact and promoting the protection of our natural resources.

Following this move, customers will have sustainable packaging and utensils originating from the GCC, enhancing their meal experience. This initiative was launched back in August 2024 and will be implemented in all restaurants by the beginning of 2025.

Customers will have available wooden stirrers, paper straws, and paper packaging. In addition, they have redesigned the paper McFlurry cups and paper Royal Chicken Salad bowls to eliminate the need for plastic, shifting away from plastic materials to fiber-based packaging.

In addition, they are transitioning from plastics in Happy Meal toys to recycled and sustainable materials such as paper, plant-based plastics, and certified wood fiber, further advancing their environmental efforts.

McDonald's Qatar is currently testing and exploring the potential implementation of an Energy Management System as part of its future environmental initiatives to further reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and as McDonald's Qatar is 100% locally owned, managed, and operated by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Company, we are playing our part in this collective mission,” stated Mithqual Abu Nasser, Executive General Manager of McDonald's Qatar.

“Introducing sustainable packaging, utensils, and toys not only aligns with the environmental pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030 but also with McDonald's goal of sustainability with a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing waste, and sourcing all packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified materials by 2025. Such initiatives can have momentous impact on the environment. We still have a long journey ahead in sustainability, but we remain committed to delivering feel-good moments that our customers expect while reducing the environmental impact and inspiring the market to engage in similar sustainable practices.”