Al Najada Hotel Launches New Seafood Night At Al Baraha Restaurant

Doha, Qatar: Al Najada Hotel has unveiled its enticing new addition: a seafood-themed night every Thursday at the Al Baraha restaurant.

The new seafood night at Al Baraha restaurant will feature a variety of options such as cold seafood corner including marinated shrimps, marinated mussels, crabs, smoked fish, as well as cured fish, alongside sushi and sashimi. Furthermore, seafood connoisseurs will have the chance to indulge in the seafood station allowing them to savour the catch of the day, signature marinated fish fillet and a seafood carving station.

This new culinary addition comes as part of the hotel's ongoing efforts to create an exceptional destination for guests and visitors seeking distinctive flavours. Highlighting locally sourced seafood, the menu showcases the freshness of the ocean, featuring a variety of fish and shellfish that captivate the senses with creative combinations. Each dish is crafted to celebrate the region's rich culinary heritage while ensuring a memorable dining experience.

To satisfy all taste buds, the seafood night at Al Baraha will also introduce the Grand Asian section including a Mongolian barbeque, a Bao station, and tandoori station, in addition to the bread and cheese bar, paired with a dessert and fruits island, and a sweet sushi bar.

Dinners and seafood lovers will enjoy the great ambiance that characterizes Al Baraha, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for a memorable experience with family and friends. Here, they can discover a unique gastronomic journey, thanks to the diverse culinary selections prepared by the hotel's talented chefs.