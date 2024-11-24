Russian official stresses importance of clean energy sources in achieving energy transition

(MENAFN) At the Istanbul Forum on Friday, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy, Pavel Sorokin, emphasized the importance of utilizing a mix of clean, low-carbon energy sources, including natural gas, in achieving the global energy transition. Sorokin spoke at the BOTAS Plenary Session titled "New Dynamics of Security: Regional Perspectives," where he highlighted the critical role of in the energy transition, given its lower emissions compared to other fossil fuels and its availability. He stated that a balanced approach to climate change and energy transition, incorporating natural gas alongside renewable energy sources, is essential for meeting global climate goals.



Sorokin also acknowledged the challenges posed by Western sanctions and rising energy costs, which have led to significant financial losses, amounting to approximately USD100 billion since 2022. These factors, he said, have partially hindered progress in the energy transition. Despite these obstacles, he expressed confidence that economic pragmatism would ultimately prevail, ensuring the continued development and supply of energy resources. He stressed that reducing carbon emissions while integrating natural gas into the energy mix would help meet the energy needs of the growing global population.



Sorokin pointed to examples from Asia, where cheaper green energy and natural gas have been successfully integrated into the energy mix, as evidence that it is possible to provide affordable and sustainable energy while reducing carbon footprints. He argued that supplying energy through a combination of low-carbon sources, including natural gas, is key to achieving the goals of the energy transition. He also expressed concern over the impact of sanctions, which he believes limit the ability of countries in the Global South to access energy sources, but remained optimistic about the long-term prospects for global energy security.



In addition, Sorokin underscored the significance of Türkiye's ambition to become an energy hub for the region. He described this as a vital project for ensuring energy security in the region, noting that Türkiye's strategic position and infrastructure would play a crucial role in facilitating energy trade and enhancing energy security for both Europe and the wider region.

MENAFN24112024000045015839ID1108919351