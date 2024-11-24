UDC Leads Seabed Cleanup Drive At The Pearl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, recently spearheaded a comprehensive seabed cleanup campaign on The Pearl Island, Qanat Quartier.

This initiative, part of UDC's strategic understanding for ecology perseveration and management efforts, where this Seabed cleanup brought together professional divers alongside community members for a day dedicated to environmental awareness and marine conservation.

In collaboration with private and public institutions such as Qatar Red Crescent, Friends of the Environment Center, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Ministry of Interior, UDC orchestrated the cleaning event, aligning with its commitment to promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. The campaign unfolded as part of UDC's broader strategy, reflecting its dedication to national and global sustainability principles.

The seabed cleanup, a key part of UDC's broader sustainability strategy, drew the participation of 163 professional divers, who together extracted and displayed 1,500 kg of plastic and metal debris from an area covering 150,000 sqm.

This remarkable achievement not only highlighted the tangible outcomes of collective environmental stewardship but also served as a stark reminder of the importance of keeping our waters free from pollution. In parallel, more than 1,000 residents and visitors engaged in environmentally friendly activities such as planting, paper recycling, and energy conservation, further emphasising UDC's commitment to environmental preservation and marine protection.

All collected waste, including metal, wood, and plastic, underwent proper recycling and reuse processes to prevent landfill deposition. The successful event garnered support from various organizations, including the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Friends of the Environment Center, Qatar Red Crescent, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Civil Defense, and Kidzania Doha.

The seabed cleaning campaign followed a week-long series of sustainability activities at The Pearl Island, coinciding with Qatar Sustainability Week where The Pearl Island unveiled its new Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners. UDC's proactive engagement in marine preservation therefore underscores its commitment to maintaining a thriving marine ecosystem and supporting a healthier environment.

By championing awareness and engagement in sustainable initiatives, UDC remains steadfast in its contributions to Qatar's overarching sustainability objectives and the preservation of marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

The seabed cleanup initiative is directly linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, emphasising the crucial need for conserving and sustainably utilising our oceans, seas, and marine resources.

