Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Right To Public Services Act Ensures Accountability And Access To Basic Services

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Across the world, while systems of governance vary, one principle remains universal: the power rests with the people. Modern governance increasingly values democracy to ensure that public opinion shapes policies. This emphasis on involvement has led to guarantee fundamental rights to citizens, establishing a mutual framework of responsibilities - including tax contributions in exchange for services like healthcare, education, and freedom of expression.

This global shift inspired the Citizen's Charter movement, which began in the UK and spread worldwide, aiming to ensure timely access to public services. Madhya Pradesh in India became the first South Asian state to adopt the charter in 1997, holding various departments accountable for delivering essential services promptly. Today, approximately 200 essential services are available to Indian citizens directly at their doorsteps.

In Pakistan, a notable shift occurred in the 2013 general elections, with political slogans highlighting transparency, accountability, and good governance. Following these ideals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced the Right to Public Services Act in January 2014, granting citizens the legal right to timely access to essential services and holding negligent government officials accountable.

The Act covers essential services provided by the state, including certificates, licenses, registrations, and other public facilities. It established the Right to Public Services Commission, which sets service standards, determines fees, and enforces accountability among officials. The Commission, led by a Chief Commissioner and two additional commissioners, monitors 80 services across 14 government departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. District Monitoring Officers across the province ensure compliance.

The Commission's primary mandate includes setting service timelines, ensuring transparency, and maintaining quality standards. Prior to its establishment, there were no defined time limits or quality benchmarks for public services. Now, officials must provide services transparently within stipulated times, with penalties for delays or negligence. If an official fails to fulfill their duty, they may face departmental action or fines, 70% of which are awarded to the complainant as compensation.

In addition to overseeing service delivery, the Commission publishes annual reports suggesting improvements for public institutions and runs awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and communities. It also conducts public forums at the district level, where citizens and officials resolve issues on the spot. Awareness efforts extend to TV and radio programs, newspaper ads, and social media campaigns.

The Commission, empowered under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) of 1908, can summon officials for hearings. In cases where delays or failures are substantiated, officials may face disciplinary actions, fines, or even salary suspensions until the complaint is resolved satisfactorily. Citizens who lodge false complaints may also face penalties.

The Commission has processed 782 complaints, with 77 officials facing disciplinary action, 13 fined, 2 suspended, 40 served with show-cause notices, 18 having their salaries withheld, and 3 transferred. Additionally, one citizen was penalized for a false complaint. Most complaints have been reported in the revenue and police departments.

Citizens facing obstacles in accessing services can file complaints at district monitoring offices or the Commission's headquarters in Chinar Road, University Town. Complaints can also be submitted online via the Commission's website or by email, with the contact details of district officers readily available.