Lightning Strike Claims Lives Of Uncle And Nephew Amid Heavy Rain In Bajaur

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bajaur's Salarzai Tehsil, two individuals tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm. The incident occurred in the mountainous area of Shingargal.

The victims, identified as Ismail, son of Sahib, and Hamza, son of Haroon, were reportedly uncle and nephew. They had ventured into the hills to tend to their cattle when the fatal strike occurred.

Sources reported that both men died instantly. Following the incident, local administration and rescue teams arrived promptly, but, unfortunately, they could not save the victims.