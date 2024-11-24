Khyber: Two Killed, One Injured In Separate Shooting Incidents In Bara

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In three separate incidents in Bara Tehsil, Khyber District, two individuals, including a Christian man, were shot dead, and another person was injured, according to local sources.

In the first incident, unidentified gunmen opened fire in Bara Bazaar, killing a man named Tariq, who reportedly belonged to the Christian community.

n a separate case in Tirah Valley, Moiz Khan, a member of the Malik Din Khel tribe, was killed by unknown assailants. Sources report that Khan had been abducted two days prior from his home in Laka Teega, Tirah.

In the third incident near Government High School Alam Gudar, an altercation between friends led to a shooting, leaving Rehmanullah, from the Kamar Khel tribe, critically injured. He was transported to Dogra Hospital for medical treatment.