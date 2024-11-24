QORC: Anderson Claims Victory In Penultimate Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The seventh round of the 2024 Qatar Off-Road Championship (QORC)(Moto) concluded at the Sealine Region yesterday, with South Africa's Michael Anderson finishing ahead of Championship leader Mohammed Al Balooshi.

Anderson claimed the overall victory, completing 16 laps in 1:24:28, while UAE's Al Balooshi finished second with a time of 1:25:15. Al Balooshi's brother, Sultan secured the third place at 1:27:26. Heat 1 at the 6.1 kilometre track saw Mohammed leading with a time of 32:47.0 in a six-lap event, but Anderson dominated Heat 2, completing 10 laps in 51:41.0.

UAE's Mansoor Al Suwaidi won the quad category, followed by his compatriots Abdulaziz Ahli and Abdullah Alfalasi, who took second and third places, respectively. The eighth and final round of the Championship takes place on December 6-7.