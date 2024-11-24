Witnessing Huge Turnout, Kids Expo 2024 Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 'Kids 2024', organised by Dar Al Sharq under the patronage of the of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Interior, concluded yesterday on a high note.

It was a great success and was widely praised by the participants and visitors due to the good organisation and management and the variety of activities that attracted a large number of families, children and school students.

The four-day event offered a one-stop solution, covering education, health, culture, and entertainment for children up to 13 years old, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Yesterday, all the sponsors and participants in Kids Expo 2024 who contributed to the success of the exhibition's activities were honoured. CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group, Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud presented commemorative shields to the representatives of the participating entities.

CEO of Dar Al Sharq Group, Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud (right) and Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief Al Sharq, Jaber Al Harami (left) honouring a participant at the closing ceremony of Kids Expo 2024 yesterday.

He expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to them for their great support for the exhibition's activities and praised their attendance and great support for Kids Expo 2024.

Al Mahmoud said that the Expo, which was organised by Dar Al Sharq with the support and joint efforts of state agencies and institutions in the public and private sectors, witnessed a large public turnout by visitors throughout the days of its convening.

He noted that Expo 2024 for the first time in Qatar aimed to enhance community partnership, especially since Al Sharq was the first to launch many initiatives to support social responsibility.

He said:“We wanted the exhibition to be an umbrella that brings together the public and private sectors to display products and exchange ideas that support children and provide them with the appropriate environment for growth and the ability to play the role of makers of the future.” The closing day of the exhibition was full of activities and events. The competitions started at nine o'clock in the morning and witnessed a great turnout from children. Then the marine life shows (Latom) the dugongs were in the main stage.

The first draw for the competitions launched during the exhibition was held. The Ministry of Interior's activities also witnessed great interaction from visitors due to the interesting and dazzling shows for children. The puppet theatre also attracted a large audience of children and school students, as the shows were admired by everyone.

A number of ministries, agencies and specialised companies concerned with child care participated in the exhibition. The exhibition provided parents and parties concerned with all the special knowledge and requirements of children.

The Kids Expo hosted a distinguished group of government institutions and private firms as well as service providers and companies for displaying their services. It is also a forum for development, education, health experts, government institutions and those interested in Qatar and the participating countries.