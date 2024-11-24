Iran ranks among world’s top 4 aircraft refueler producers

(MENAFN) Iran is ranked among the top four countries globally in the production of aircraft refuelers, according to an official source who spoke with IRIB. These vehicles, essential for fueling aircraft at airports, are known for their ability to transport and distribute liquid fuel to planes. The Iranian achievement highlights the country's significant capabilities in this specialized area of vehicle production.



Navid Salimi, who provided the information, explained that aircraft refuelers are manufactured in compliance with specific international standards, ensuring their reliability and safety. The production process for these vehicles is complex and requires the integration of advanced technology, which is one reason why only a handful of companies worldwide are capable of manufacturing them.



Salimi pointed out that the number of manufacturers producing these refuelers globally is extremely limited, with fewer than five companies engaged in this specialized industry. The advanced technology required for the design and production of these vehicles means that only a few countries have the technical capacity to manufacture them on a large scale.



This technological proficiency underscores Iran's growing role in the global market for aircraft refuelers. The ability to produce such high-tech vehicles demonstrates the country's advancement in industries that demand precision engineering and adherence to international standards. It also reflects Iran's potential to play a larger role in the global aviation and transportation sectors.

MENAFN24112024000045015839ID1108919354