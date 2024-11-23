Nikki Haley Calls Tulsi Gabbard A 'Russian Sympathizer' And Rips Kennedy Jr. For Lack Of Healthcare Expertise

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has sharply criticized President-elect Donald Trump's decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their cabinet positions in his upcoming administration. Haley, who has been critical of in the past, voiced strong reservations about their qualifications and past views, particularly regarding their stances on American adversaries.

Haley's criticism of Tulsi Gabbard

On her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live, Nikki Haley launched a criticism of Tulsi Gabbard , who has been nominated to serve as the next Director of National Intelligence . Gabbard, a former progressive congresswoman from Hawaii, has been slammed for her controversial foreign policy views, including her defense of countries that are considered adversaries to the US.

Haley pointed to Gabbard's past comments in defense of Russia, Syria, Iran, and China, accusing her of sympathizing with these nations rather than standing firm with American interests.“She's defended Russia, she's defended Syria, she's defended Iran, and she's defended China,” Haley remarked. She further highlighted Gabbard's criticism of NATO after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, accusing her of aligning with Russian and Chinese views.

Haley also condemned Gabbard's 2017 visit to Syria, where she met with President Bashar al-Assad, who is widely criticized for his brutal crackdown on his own people. "This is a job for an honest broker without any pronounced policy biases,” Haley said, calling Gabbard's actions“disgusting” and accusing her of parroting Russian propaganda.

Haley's concerns centered around Gabbard's suitability for overseeing the US intelligence community. Haley expressed that a position of such importance should be held by someone without“pronounced policy biases".