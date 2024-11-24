Istanbul to host International business expo to generate USD1B trade volume

(MENAFN) Next week, Istanbul will host the International Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) Trade 2024, with a target of generating USD1 billion in trade volume through business-to-business (B2B) meetings. The expo, which will take place from November 26-29, is expected to bring together businesspeople and investors from 88 countries. Over 300 companies, representing 24 different sectors, will participate in the event, creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth.



Among the highlights of the event will be a G20 panel, a diplomatic missions session, and the Türkiye-Iraq Business Forum, alongside MUSIAD’s own networking program. The final day will focus on B2B meetings with international procurement delegations, featuring country presentations, special programs, and the signing of memorandums of understanding. These activities aim to foster stronger economic ties and facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships.



MUSIAD’s President, Mahmut Asmali, emphasized that this year's expo would enhance Türkiye’s global trade potential by hosting businesspeople from around the world for the 20th time in the event’s history. The expo will be attended by over 500 foreign procurement delegations, with strong participation from countries like Iran, Germany, India, Malaysia, China, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Asmali also highlighted the diverse sectors involved, including textiles, defense, food, and construction.



In addition to the B2B meetings, the event will feature the 28th International Business Forum (IBF), which will focus on "Migration in its Humanitarian and Economic Dimensions." The forum will bring together NGOs, business leaders, and academics from 32 countries to discuss the social and economic impacts of migration. Notably, delegations from Algeria, Iraq, the UK, and Malaysia will be present to engage in bilateral business meetings throughout the event.

