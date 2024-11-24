Pakistan Unveils Hajj Policy 2025: Over 179,000 Citizens To Perform Pilgrimage With New Payment Plans And Sponsorship Options

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Pakistan has announced its Hajj Policy for 2025, allowing 179,210 citizens to perform Hajj. for Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, outlined key details of the policy during a press in Lahore.

Quota and Costs

For 2025, Pakistan's total Hajj quota is set at 179,210. Of these, 89,605 spots are allocated for and private Hajj schemes. Applications for the government Hajj scheme will be accepted from November 18 to December 3, with the draw scheduled for December 6.



Costs for the government Hajj scheme are expected to range between PKR 1,075,000 and PKR 1,175,000. These costs include additional amenities and a PKR 55,000 fee for the animal sacrifice.

Packages and Payment Plan

Two government packages are available: a traditional long package (38-42 days) and a short package (20-25 days). Applicants will need to deposit an initial PKR 200,000 with their application. Within 10 days of the draw, a further PKR 400,000 must be paid, with the remaining balance due from February 1-10, 2025.

Sponsorship Scheme

Hussain also introduced the sponsorship scheme, with 5,000 seats in the government Hajj scheme and 30,000 in the private Hajj scheme. These seats are allocated on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

Application and Awareness

Citizens can submit applications from November 18 to December 3. Selected applicants will be informed about payment and other requirements following the draw.