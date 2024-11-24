Iran’s tea export amounts to 10,000 tons in first 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran's tea industry has seen notable activity in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, with the country exporting 10,000 tons of tea between March 20 and October 21. In addition to exports, Iran also imported 30,000 tons of tea during the same period. Habib Jahansaz, the Head of Iran's Tea Organization (ITO), reported that the Iranian government supported the domestic tea industry by purchasing 11,500 tons of tea leaves from local farmers. This effort aims to strengthen local production and sustain the country's tea market.



Tea picking in Iran typically begins in early May and lasts until late October. This year, Iran harvested over 124,590 tons of green tea leaves, a crucial raw material for the country’s tea production. The harvested leaves were processed by 158 factories, yielding approximately 28,033 tons of processed tea. These figures highlight the importance of the tea harvest season in meeting both domestic and export demands.



The domestic demand for black tea in Iran is estimated to be around 70,000 tons annually, a significant portion of which is met through imports. In the first seven months of the year, 30,000 tons of black tea were imported, which marks a slight decrease compared to the 40,000 tons imported during the same period last year. The reduced import volume could reflect changes in domestic production or market dynamics within Iran's tea industry.



While imports remain an important aspect of Iran’s tea supply, the country is striving to increase its self-sufficiency in tea production. The efforts to purchase tea leaves from local farmers and the continued focus on improving domestic production highlight Iran's commitment to strengthening its tea industry and reducing reliance on imports. This trend could have significant implications for both the local economy and the global tea market in the coming years.

