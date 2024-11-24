Dry Weather Expected In KP With Rain Forecasted In Dir, Swat, And Kohistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Meteorological Department has forecasted dry weather across most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the next 24 hours, though rain is expected in Dir, Swat, and Kohistan.

Fog and smog will likely persist in lowland areas, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank.

Also Read: and Tips for Women During Changing Weather

Rainfall data from the previous day shows that several areas in KP experienced precipitation, with Kakul recording the highest at 27 mm, followed by Pakpattan with 10 mm, Malam Jabba and Dir with 9 mm each, Kalam with 8 mm, and Balakot with 7 mm.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 17°C, with a maximum temperature forecasted to reach up to 21°C. The coldest temperature across KP was noted in Kalam at 5°C, while Dir and Malam Jabba both recorded 7°C.