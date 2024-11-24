Qatar, UNOCT Hold Sixth High-Level Strategic Dialogue In New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Sixth High-Level Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), was held at the headquarters of the United Nations, in New York.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, and Special Envoy of the of Foreign Affairs, H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, participated in the Dialogue as representatives of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee of Qatar.

Representing the United Nations at the Dialogue were Under-Secretary-General of UNOCT, Vladimir Voronkov, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), Natalia Gherman, and Coordinator of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, Colin Smith.

The dialogue discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and UNOCT, along with the achievements made during the previous Dialogue that was held in June 2023.

Addressing the Dialogue, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, hailed the productive collaboration between the State of Qatar and UNOCT, noting the importance of the Dialogue in sharing perspectives on priorities and strategic initiatives, in addition to reviewing the activities UNOCT conducts with the support from the State of Qatar.

She highlighted the unwavering coordination between the State of Qatar and other counter-terrorism relevant UN agencies.

For his part, the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar is committed to diligently continuing its ironclad partnership with UNOCT, welcoming the UNOCT's achievements through the programmes, projects and activities UNOCT is implementing with funding from the State of Qatar, as the main donor to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism.

The Under-Secretary-General of UNOCT expressed the UN's appreciation to the political and financial support the State of Qatar is providing to UNOCT, which has contributed to implementing numerous effective capacity-building programmes, convening high-level conferences and supporting coordination at the level of UN system in counter-terrorism field.