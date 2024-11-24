Donald Trump's Former Attorney General Pick Matt Gaetz On New Career Path? 'Still Going To Fight, But From...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump's former US attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, stated on Friday that he does not plan to rejoin Congress. He withdrew from the post amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," Gaetz said in an interview, reported US outlets.

Gaetz further added that it seems like“a pretty poetic time to allow that great new blood to come in, to allow my district to have high-quality representation,” reported NBC News.

(more to come...)