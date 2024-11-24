US Announces Major Milestones In Clean Energy At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At a press held at COP29, Laura Daniel Davis, the Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, and Rick Spinrad, the Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and NOAA Administrator, shared the United States' significant progress in tackling climate change, Azernews reports.

Reflecting on her experiences at COP26 in Scotland, Davis emphasized the enduring achievements made under the Biden-Harris administration, specifically the Department of Interior's efforts to transition to a clean energy economy. "It is truly up to every single one of us to move our collective work forward for the benefit of workers, communities, families, and for a safer, cleaner planet for all of us," she stated.

One of the standout achievements mentioned by Davis was the U.S. government's efforts to meet President Biden's ambitious climate goals. "When President Biden took office, he tasked our administration with creating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, and every day the Department of Interior has answered that call," Davis said. The U.S. has already approved the nation's first 10 commercial offshore wind projects, with a combined capacity of over 15 gigawatts-enough to power more than 505 million homes.

With offshore wind projects now delivering clean power to U.S. communities, Davis noted that the country is already halfway to meeting the 30-gigawatt target set by President Biden in just a few short years. These projects, which span the Atlantic Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific waters, promise to create economic opportunities and jobs, boosting local economies and addressing environmental justice.

Turning to onshore clean energy efforts, Davis announced that the Department of Interior has already exceeded its goal of permitting 25 gigawatts of clean energy on public lands by 2025. "We've facilitated the development of 29 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power 12 million homes," Davis shared. The department has also approved 41 renewable energy projects, including some of the largest solar and transmission developments in U.S. history.

A particularly noteworthy initiative is the Greenlink West transmission project in Nevada, a 472-mile-long transmission line that will connect clean energy sources to power approximately 1.2 million homes. These efforts, Davis emphasized, are crucial for mitigating the impacts of climate change while creating well-paying jobs and promoting economic growth in local communities.