US Announces Major Milestones In Clean Energy At COP29

Akbar Novruz
At a press conference held at COP29, Laura Daniel
Davis, the Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the
Interior, and Rick Spinrad, the Undersecretary of Commerce for
Oceans and Atmosphere and NOAA Administrator, shared the United
States' significant progress in tackling climate change,
Azernews reports.
Reflecting on her experiences at COP26 in Scotland, Davis
emphasized the enduring achievements made under the Biden-Harris
administration, specifically the Department of Interior's efforts
to transition to a clean energy economy. "It is truly up to every
single one of us to move our collective work forward for the
benefit of workers, communities, families, and for a safer, cleaner
planet for all of us," she stated.
One of the standout achievements mentioned by Davis was the U.S.
government's efforts to meet President Biden's ambitious climate
goals. "When President Biden took office, he tasked our
administration with creating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030,
and every day the Department of Interior has answered that call,"
Davis said. The U.S. has already approved the nation's first 10
commercial offshore wind projects, with a combined capacity of over
15 gigawatts-enough to power more than 505 million homes.
With offshore wind projects now delivering clean power to U.S.
communities, Davis noted that the country is already halfway to
meeting the 30-gigawatt target set by President Biden in just a few
short years. These projects, which span the Atlantic Coast, Gulf of
Mexico, and Pacific waters, promise to create economic
opportunities and jobs, boosting local economies and addressing
environmental justice.
Turning to onshore clean energy efforts, Davis announced that
the Department of Interior has already exceeded its goal of
permitting 25 gigawatts of clean energy on public lands by 2025.
"We've facilitated the development of 29 gigawatts of clean energy,
enough to power 12 million homes," Davis shared. The department has
also approved 41 renewable energy projects, including some of the
largest solar and transmission developments in U.S. history.
A particularly noteworthy initiative is the Greenlink West
transmission project in Nevada, a 472-mile-long transmission line
that will connect clean energy sources to power approximately 1.2
million homes. These efforts, Davis emphasized, are crucial for
mitigating the impacts of climate change while creating well-paying
jobs and promoting economic growth in local communities.
