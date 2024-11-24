Brazil's Environment Minister Shares Her Vision On Achieving Climate Goals Through Forest Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On the 11th day of COP29, focused on Nature and Biodiversity, Indigenous People, Gender Equality, and Oceans and Coastal Zones, Brazil's of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, addressed the High-Level Event on Forests for Climate, Nature, and People, Azernews reports.

Silva emphasized the critical role of standing forests in combating climate change and their alignment with promoting a just transition.“Maintaining standing forests is not just an environmental issue but also a way to ensure no one is left behind,” she stated. She highlighted Brazil's ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce emissions by 67% by 2035 and the adoption of ten high-level principles on the bioeconomy under Brazil's G20 presidency.

Notably, Silva underscored Brazil's efforts to curb deforestation in the Amazon, achieving a 45.7% reduction in the past year, equivalent to preventing approximately 400 million tons of CO2 emissions. She also introduced the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF) , an innovative mechanism designed to provide financial incentives for conserving and restoring tropical forests.

“The TFFF mobilizes private capital alongside sovereign investments to sustainably finance forest conservation,” Silva explained. This initiative seeks to value ecosystem services, preserve water cycles, and support the livelihoods of indigenous and traditional communities.

As Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belém, Silva called for stronger integration of forests and nature into the commitments of the climate, biodiversity, and desertification conventions, emphasizing their collective importance for global sustainability.