Brazil's Environment Minister Shares Her Vision On Achieving Climate Goals Through Forest Protection
11/24/2024 1:45:17 AM
On the 11th day of COP29, focused on Nature and Biodiversity,
Indigenous People, Gender Equality, and Oceans and Coastal Zones,
Brazil's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva,
addressed the High-Level Event on Forests for Climate, Nature, and
People, Azernews reports.
Silva emphasized the critical role of standing forests in
combating climate change and their alignment with promoting a just
transition.“Maintaining standing forests is not just an
environmental issue but also a way to ensure no one is left
behind,” she stated. She highlighted Brazil's ambitious Nationally
Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce emissions by 67% by 2035
and the adoption of ten high-level principles on the bioeconomy
under Brazil's G20 presidency.
Notably, Silva underscored Brazil's efforts to curb
deforestation in the Amazon, achieving a 45.7% reduction in the
past year, equivalent to preventing approximately 400 million tons
of CO2 emissions. She also introduced the Tropical Forest
Forever Facility (TFFF) , an innovative mechanism designed
to provide financial incentives for conserving and restoring
tropical forests.
“The TFFF mobilizes private capital alongside sovereign
investments to sustainably finance forest conservation,” Silva
explained. This initiative seeks to value ecosystem services,
preserve water cycles, and support the livelihoods of indigenous
and traditional communities.
As Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belém, Silva called for
stronger integration of forests and nature into the commitments of
the climate, biodiversity, and desertification conventions,
emphasizing their collective importance for global
sustainability.
