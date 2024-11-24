US Climate Experts Brainstorm On Multiple Issues Causing Natural Phenomena

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
As part of the COP29, an informal press conference was held in
the press room allocated for the US Embassy in Azerbaijan at the
pavilion. Having been attended by journalists, and editors from
influential media outlets, the conference was kicked off by the US
experts from Washington DC, including Laura Daniel Davis, the
Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, and
Rick Spinrad, the Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and
Atmosphere and NOAA Administrator.
At the event, both experts shared their experiences and
effective suggestions on climate change, sea and ocean levels, and
the relationship between natural disasters and climate, as well as
their prevention.
Speaking about her experience in Scotland, Laura Daniel Davis
emphasized that COP29 in Baku was organized at a high level, as
well as that a number of important issues were discussed by
experienced experts within the framework of the climate conference
in Baku. The Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the
Interior also noted that COP29 plays a leading role in climate
action.
During the conference, experts also answered several questions
by Azernews in the Q&A session of the
conference. Droughts related to the decrease in water levels in the
seas in recent times and floods related to the increase in ocean
levels have been a major concern in our world. Especially the
decrease in water levels in the Caspian Sea in recent years is
showing its negative effects on our ecology and overall fauna
today. Explaining the technical aspects of the issue, Richard
Spinrad, the Undersecretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere
and NOAA Administrator, said that despite the efforts of modern
technologies, accurate information about the causes of changes in
the waters of the seas and oceans has not been obtained in recent
times.
“I think part of my answer is improving technology and
capabilities to understand not only by how much water levels sea
levels are changing but where; and I think one of the most
important things we've learned in the last few years is there is
not a uniform, homogeneous answer to things like sea level rise or
lake changes. We see the same thing in the Great Lakes, for
example.”
However, Richard Spinrad noted that many achievements can be
achieved as a result of the development of AI.
“We're seeing very variable lake levels. And also building
improved forecast capabilities, which means not just having the
best observations to, I would say, initialize, to start the model,
to put into the model, but also improving the mathematics, if you
will, of the model. That's where artificial intelligence comes
in.
So I think there's a technology-sharing aspect on both the
observational side and the prediction side that can answer the
question of how we can work effectively together,” he said.
Reforestation looks a feasible option to prevent sea
level rise or floods
In her answer to the question, Laura Daniel Davis, the Acting
Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, touched on
their focus areas, including U.S. coastal areas.
One of the major things we've been doing is ensuring that along
those areas where we can, we're deploying nature-based solutions
and doing replanting of indigenous natural materials, like for
example, Florida, sort of rebuilding the mangroves. And that's true
in Puerto Rico and other places as well. And that does enhance
community resilience,” she said.
Thus, the expert concludes that it is possible to prevent sea
floods by afforesting coastal regions and planting more trees.
According to Laura D. Davis, it does protect communities. And they
also have been able to work with upstream as well as communities in
North Carolina. She added that the state has decided it would like
to do hardwood reforestation in some areas.
“And as you know, water all flows in the direction of the sea.
And so being sure that we're supporting local communities, tribal
communities, and they're thinking about how they can bring
terrestrial resilience forward as they are thinking about how they
can best protect their communities from the kind of sea level rise
you're talking about,” she emphasised.
Plastic waste and contaminated sea waters amidst climate
calamities
In addition, experts have shed light on the recent increase in
the amount of toxic substances and waste discharged into oceans and
seas and its impact on the climate.
As is known, the Mediterranean Sea, the North Pacific Ocean and
especially the Gulf of Mexico have recently faced serious risks of
pollution. These areas have already been listed according to the
level of pollution.
Expressing his opinion on the question, Richard Spinrad noted
that the problem is caused in particular by plastic waste.
“I think there's a few perspectives on this. There are some
elements like marine debris plastics, and the United Nations has
been very aggressive in trying to identify protocols, processes and
frameworks for limiting the introduction of plastics into the
sea.
And I think there's a good framework in place for trying to get
at solutions on plastics. However, what we do know about plastics
is that it's not just the large mega-plastics. The microplastics
are also particularly insidious. And so, part of the answer is
getting a better understanding of the consequences to ecosystems of
plastics.
On other forms of pollution, I believe one of the most important
things we can do is, if you will, get it at the source. Make sure
to understand what kinds of sources are responsible for some of the
kinds of pollution you alluded to. So, for example, you talked
about the Gulf of Mexico.
One of the big challenges we have in the Gulf of Mexico is the
annual dead zone,” R. Spinrad noted.
Boosting agriculture: way to minimize pollution in seas
and oceans
Referring to the situation in the Gulf of Mexico, Laura Daniel
Davis emphasized the importance of developing agriculture in such
circumstances.
“Where I was going on the issue of things like a dead zone from
pollutants, the answer is to look at agricultural practices, in
this case in what we call the bread belt, the middle states in the
United States, and understand what agricultural practices could be
changed, what fertilization, what irrigation practices might be
changed to reduce the input of phosphates and nitrates into the
Gulf of Mexico that result in things like harmful algal blooms.
And that means bringing different people to the discussion.
Historically, we would not have brought the agriculture community
to a discussion about Gulf of Mexico pollution, but now we're
having that discussion much more than this. Yeah, and I would just
reiterate what Dr. Spinrad is saying about land management
practices and the importance of ensuring that you are having those
conversations with communities, and state actors in the United
States to address pollution that can and is happening in cases
there,” she added.
