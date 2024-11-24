Armenia's Military Spending Swells As Foreign Forces Meddle In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Armenia continues to stick to a policy which impoverished itself
and its population for over 30 years. Due to this policy, Armenia
turned into an isolated country not only in the South Caucasus but
also in the world. The country which was once considered one of the
computer technology centres in the post-Soviet space reduced to a
deserted country. Thus every sixth person, predominantly youth, is
obliged to leave the country to search for their fortune and
happiness abroad. At the end of the day, the policy proved to be
good-for-nothing and Armenia lost everything within its reputation.
However, Yerevan did not take a lesson from the recent past -
44-day war, and the 23-hour anti-terror operation in Garabagh, it
continues its policy.
As is known, Armenia had a chance to declare its independence
twice in the last 100 hundred years in 1918 and 1991. Despite being
30 years independent in the last 100 years, the little landlocked
country managed to wage war with three of four of its neighbours
during this time. The country has had territorial claims against
all its neighbours. Due to such an irredentist foreign policy,
Yerevan channelled all its resources to the military. Thus,
according to the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies
(BICC) Armenia became the most militarized country in Europe until
the outbreak of the Ukrainian War. According to the report of BICC,
Armenia was the third most militarized country in the world after
Ukraine and Israel in 2023. Thus, Yerevan allocated over four
percent of its GDP to the army which is considered very high in the
world. For example, according to Global Fire Power, in 2020 before
the 44-day war, the country had more tanks than France and Germany
combined. BICC report in 2023 says that the country's armed
forces currently comprise 42,900 active soldiers, 4,300
paramilitaries and a reserve of 210,000. With a current population
of 2.7 million, this ratio of almost 15 active soldiers per 1,000
inhabitants is high. If paramilitary forces are included, this
figure rises slightly to almost 18.
However, all these attempts did not save Armenia. In 2020,
Armenia enjoyed a humiliating defeat before Azerbaijan`s Army.
After three years, the Azerbaijani Army made Armenian forces sign
the capitulation. In a nutshell, Armenia lost everything which I
had gained illegally.
However, channelling a big part of GDP to the army and
distracting young people from the labour market had negative
consequences and the country failed. That is why, the population
decreased from 3.6 million to 3 million over 30 years. All of this
had a vicious circle effect. But Armenia has yet to take a lesson.
It continues to repeat the same mistakes. For example, Yerevan
doubled its military expenditure. The country allocated 6 per cent
of its GDP to the army. Armenia tries its best to purchase any kind
of lethal weapons from India, and France with the support of the
Armenian diaspora.
Needless to say, all of these actions foreshadow future military
aggression of Yerevan and make Azerbaijan do the same thing to keep
the balance and prevent new genocides like Khojaly. In other words,
we are spending millions of dollars on weapons instead of
healthcare, culture and development of the country to be well
protected against the lunatic regime in Yerevan.
Armenia, based on its militaristic thinking, is also turning its
country into an outpost of the countries that sell it or supply
weapons. This behaviour turns not only Yerevan but also the South
Caucasus into the very hotbed of the conflict. With its revanchist
ideology, Armenia is also wagering the region, which casts a shadow
over the possibility of long-term peace in the South Caucasus. As
for the question of what financial resources can be spent on, the
only answer for Armenia can be the development of communications
and the improvement of road infrastructure with its neighbours on
both its right and left (Azerbaijan and Turkiye).
The Armenian authorities have been trying to take steps in this
direction with Turkiye for many years. However, they also
understand that it is impossible to realize this if relations with
Azerbaijan are not restored. So, Yerevan's dreams are tied to
Baku's intentions. Armenia, which focuses on its military arsenal,
blindly throws itself into the fire and thinks that it will realise
its dreams that have already vanished. Certainly, it will not work
and Armenia once again will enjoy a humiliating defeat - just as,
whether in 2020 or 2023 - those who sold Armenia weapons were not
on the battlefield at that time.
