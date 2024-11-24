Armenia Bypasses EU's Leaky Sanctions Laundering Billions In Gold Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A few years ago, when the European Union approved a decision to
toughen sanctions against Russia, a number of countries faced
serious threats for not complying with the Western decisions. At
that time, one of the Western independent news sites reported that
about 20 Armenian companies were banned just because of crooking
the West's sanction rule. However, over time, this issue was
bypassed.
Recently, the hot discussion between high-ranking officials of
Armenia and Russia about increasing trade turnover covered all the
headlines. It is no secret that Armenia has been successfully
continuing its trade with Russia, despite the heavy sanctions
imposed by the West against the country since 2022.
Even reports say that Armenian companies are helping Russia
bypass the Western embargo on the gold trade, according to the
Insider and Hetq. Behind these companies are influential
politicians and businessmen in the country. Since 2022, billions of
dollars worth of gold have been imported to Armenia, but the metal
does not remain in the country - its export volumes to the UAE are
also unprecedented. At the same time, a flow of, presumably, cash
and securities goes from the UAE to Armenia. It is profitable for
Russian businesses to trade gold through Armenia, since the country
does not levy export duties, and trade through private individuals
allows them to evade sanctions.
Gold was one of the first Russian exports to be embargoed in the
wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In June 2022, the United States
banned purchases of the precious metal from Russia, which it
described as the country's“largest non-energy export.” The embargo
formally applies only to imports to the United States.
However, even if the tainted gold is purchased by another
country, it remains unsaleable in the United States, meaning that
banks will not buy it for investment or trading. Thus, unlike
import restrictions on most other goods, the U.S. embargo on“bank
gold” automatically becomes global.
In 2022–2023, the flow of Russian gold turned east: before the
outbreak of the war, it was exported to the UK, but since 2022, the
main recipients have been the UAE, Hong Kong, and several other
countries. However, these flows have completely stopped by April
2023. Since then, not a single ounce of Russian gold has been
exported outside the Eurasian Economic Union. Around the same time,
Armenia became a major gold exporter, according to the publication.
The Insider and Hetq found that almost all of this gold was
imported from Russia.
The publication writes that the Yerevan Jewelry Factory was
officially opened in 2022 in a new building on the territory of the
Yerevan Market. It is associated with the Sukiasyan and Avagyan
families, the latter of whom were involved in the jewellery
business in Russia. The company re-exports large quantities of
jewellery of Russian origin from Armenia, passing them off as made
in Armenia. Apparently, the Yerevan Jewelry Factory served as a
channel for“whitening” the Russian jewellery product. It purchased
gold from about three dozen Russian companies.
After the introduction of sanctions, among the recipients of
gold in 2022 and 2023 were not only jewellery factories and LLCs
with signs of shell companies, but also banks such as Araratbank
and Converse Bank. However, by 2024, Armenian bankers began to
refrain from such risky steps.
It is possible to assume that Russian gold can be used in the
jewellery industry, but this version raises significant doubts. In
2020, jewellery exports from Armenia amounted to $26 million, in
2021 - $75 million, in 2022 - $109 million, and in 2023 - $499
million, according to the source. It is obvious that the jewellery
industry of Armenia has grown significantly in the early 2020s,
increasing by 1.5-2 times annually, but to assume that it will grow
by about two orders of magnitude from 2022 to 2024 (if we assume
that gold imports in 2024 are intended exclusively for the
jewellery industry) seems completely impossible.
Gold does not stay in Armenia, either in the form of jewellery
or with banks. It is exported. According to data from the State
Revenue Committee (SRC), in 2023, gold was mainly sent to the UAE.
And according to Armenian customs, in the first half of 2024, the
country exported a record volume of gold - about 59 tons ($4.1
billion). In addition to the United Arab Emirates, small volumes
are also exported to Hong Kong and China.
How Armenia used as a transit state to bypass duties and
trading
Billions of dollars in payments that would have to be made
through Armenia if gold were sold for currency at banks would raise
suspicions. Moreover, because of sanctions, Russia, as the final
recipient of the payments, would face the obvious problem of using
these currencies to buy other goods.
At the same time, there is a comparable flow of receipts to
Armenia under the commodity item, which includes "cash" and
"bonds", according to data from the Observatory of Economic
Complexity (OEC). In 2022, such imports amounted to $1.45 billion,
and all of it came from the UAE. This may mean, in particular, the
import of cash from the Emirates to Armenia.
Economist Aghasi Tavadyan notes that Russian businessmen used
Armenia as a transit country for gold exports because Russia
imposed a customs duty on it. However, it did not apply to exports
to the EAEU countries.
"Russian businessmen first brought this gold to Armenia and then
exported it to the Emirates. This was profitable for them since no
export duty is levied on gold from Armenia," the economist
explains.
