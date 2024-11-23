Niemann Praises Madinaty Golf Club Omar Hisham Talaat Poised For Egyptian Golf Federation Presidency

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) World-renowned golfer Joaquín Niemann has praised Madinaty Club, declaring its courses capable of hosting top-tier international tournaments. Niemann's assessment follows a recent visit to the club, where he was accompanied by Omar Hisham Talaat Moustafa, Chief Business Development Officer at Talaat Moustafa Group. The club subsequently shared photographs of the tour on its official social channels.











Niemann specifically lauded the quality of the Madinaty Golf Club courses, stating that they are“suitable for hosting professional international golf tournaments” and rival the world's finest. This endorsement adds to the club's already impressive accolades. Madinaty Golf Club, a Talaat Moustafa Group property, was recognised as Africa's Best Golf Course in 2023, surpassing over 900 other courses on the continent. It also secured the Best Golf Course in Egypt award for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), according to the World Golf Awards.











In separate news, Omar Hisham Talaat Moustafa is set to become the next president of the Egyptian Golf Federation. With no other candidates nominated, he is poised to assume the role unopposed, serving a term until 2028. The federation's board of directors consists of seven members: a president and six board members.







Six individuals have been nominated for these board positions: Sherif Fahmy, Mohamed Anwar, Ali Sabry, Amr Saleh, Ahmed Shalqany, and Mohamed Wagdy. The nomination period for the Egyptian Golf Federation elections, which will determine the board for the 2024-2028 term, concluded on November 1. The election itself is scheduled for November 27. Three sporting organisations – Sporting, El, and Palm Hills – will exercise their voting rights at the general assembly.



