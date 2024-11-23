Russian Army Loses Another 1,420 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 23, 2024, amounted to about 729,720 people, including 1,420 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 9,419 (+20) Russian tanks, 19,192 (+36) armored combat vehicles, 20,760 (+24) artillery systems, 1,254 (+0) MLRS, 1,004 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 19,365 (+105), cruise missiles - 2,764 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 29,850 (+73), special equipment - 3,678 (+3).

Ukraine negotiating new air defense systems with partners –

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 22, as of 22:00, 187 combat clashes with the Russians took place at the front.