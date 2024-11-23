عربي


Police Attaches Properties Worth Rs 1.72 Crore Of Notorious Drug Peddler In North Kashmir's Baramulla

11/23/2024 12:07:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Saturday said that it have attached properties of a drug peddler worth 1.72 Crore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In a statement, the police said that continuing its action against drug peddlers, JK Police Baramulla attached multiple properties (double storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, Tipper, Trailer, and Scorpio) worth ₹ 1.72 Crore. The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan @ Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.

The police spokesman further stated that the action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR nr 134/2016 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Boniyar.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by police. The properties were acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler, he said.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of JK Police in combating drug menace, reads the statement.

Kashmir Observer

