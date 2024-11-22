Rapidtranslate Centralizes Language Resources And Expands Certified Translation Services Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidTranslate announces the strategic integration of three leading language resource platforms into its comprehensive translation services ecosystem. The company has partnered with Languages Without Limits ( ), on Immigrant Languages ( ), and Arctic Languages ( ) to enhance its educational and research offerings while maintaining these platforms' valuable existing resources.

This integration coincides with RapidTranslate's significant expansion into the European market, where the company now provides certified translations in over 60 languages across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. This dual focus on educational resources and certified translations reinforces RapidTranslate's position as a trusted global language services provider.

Key Highlights of RapidTranslate's Offerings:

Comprehensive Language Support: Enhanced educational and research resources through the integration of three respected language platforms, serving educators, researchers, and language enthusiasts worldwide.

Certified Translations: Professional translation services for official and legal documents, backed by a 100% USCIS acceptance guarantee.

Global Reach: Expanded European presence supporting individuals, families, businesses, and professionals across key markets.

A Leader in Certified Translations

RapidTranslate delivers professional translations for immigration documentation, legal submissions, business contracts, and academic records. Every document is processed by experienced human translators to ensure linguistic and cultural accuracy. Services include:



24-Hour Turnaround: Express service for up to three pages within one business day

Secure Processing: Enterprise-grade security protocols for document handling Worldwide Acceptance: Certified translations recognized by government agencies, academic institutions, and businesses globally

"By creating a centralized hub for both language resources and certified translation services, we're meeting the evolving needs of our increasingly connected world," says CEO and founder of RapidTranslate. "Our expansion into Europe represents our commitment to providing accessible, professional language services to a global audience."

Supporting a Multilingual World

RapidTranslate continues to advance its mission of fostering global communication through its combination of advanced technology and professional human expertise. With over 350,000 successfully translated documents and a growing repository of language learning resources, RapidTranslate remains dedicated to quality, security, and accessibility in language services.

About RapidTranslate

Founded in 2020, RapidTranslate has grown from a specialized translation service to a comprehensive language solutions provider. The company serves clients ranging from individual immigrants to Fortune 500 companies, maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and security in document translation while advancing language education and research.

Connect with RapidTranslate: Website:



