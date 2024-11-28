King Stresses Need To Develop Plan To Preserve Karak Castle, Revitalise Old City's Streets, Buildings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II on Thursday stressed the need to develop a plan to preserve Karak Castle and breath life into the old city's streets and buildings.During a meeting with a number of local community leaders and figures at Al Mashhad Square in Karak, the site of the Battle of Mutah, and attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty expressed pride in visiting Karak Governorate.The King said the land of Mutah is immortalised in Karak's history, having witnessed the heroism of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad.His Majesty added that this legacy continues at Mutah University, with its graduates in Jordan's armed forces and security agencies.The King said Karak is home to several ecotourism and adventure tourism sites, such as Wadi Bin Hammad and Wadi Al Mujib, which requires focus on this sector from the government.His Majesty highlighted that Karak is rich in resources, such as potash, and has important projects in industry, agriculture, and water, stressing that efforts to improve services in Karak and all governorates will continue.Speaking at the meeting, Karak Governor Qublan Al Sharif expressed best wishes to the King on the Silver Jubilee, highlighting the governorate's achievements over the past 25 years, especially investments that have provided job opportunities for the local community.Upon arrival at Mashhad Square, His Majesty was welcomed with a poetry and musical performance.Prior to the meeting, the King, accompanied by Crown Prince Al Hussein, visited the Arab Potash Company (APC), where he inaugurated the Research, Development and Innovation Centre, which aims to conduct studies on ways to develop the products of the potash company and its subsidiaries and industries, as well as investment opportunities for Dead Sea minerals.His Majesty also launched new APC projects at a total cost of approximately $450 million, including the main pumping station, the granular potash plant, the first phase of the eastern expansion, and the operations and logistics centre.During the visit, the King praised the role of the APC in the national economy and the growth of the Kingdom's exports to several countries and regions around the world, noting the importance of the company's projects in renewable energy and water.His Majesty also witnessed the launch of the Fertiliser and Derivative Chemicals Growth Strategy (2024-2034), in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to strengthen Jordan's position as a major exporter of fertilisers and chemicals.APC Chairman Shahadeh Abu Hudhaib noted that the strategy reflects the company's commitment to continued growth and development, and its endeavour to contribute to the advancement of the fertiliser and mining sectors to reach global levels.APC President and CEO Maen Al Nsour spoke about the company's achievements and its plans and projects to expand production and diversify fertiliser and chemical products with high added value.During the meeting with Karak figures, the King bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Karak, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.