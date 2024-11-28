Metrash 2 Wins Arab Government Excellence Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has added another achievement to its record of innovation and technological advancement, as the of Interior won the award for Best Smart Arab Application for its“Metrash2” app. This recognition was part of the Arab Government Excellence Awards, organised under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, to honour exemplary models in government work across the Arab world.

According to an X post by MoI, the award was presented at an official ceremony held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, 28 November 2024. Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al-Muftah, Director of the Public Relations Department and Head of Delegation, and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior attended the ceremony. Brigadier Jassim Al-Buhashim Al-Sayed, Director General of Communications and Information Systems and Secretary to the Minister of Interior for Coordination and Follow-Up, received the award.

MENAFN28112024000067011011ID1108936770