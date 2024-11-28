T-Mobile Granted License To Provide Internet In Remote U.S. Areas

(MENAFN- Baystreet) T-Mobile (TMUS) has been granted a license that enables the telecommunications company to provide internet coverage in remote areas of the U.S.

T-Mobile is partnering with Elon Musk's privately held SpaceX to offer internet service via satellites that orbit the Earth.

The Communications Commission (FCC) approved the license for T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink satellite unit.

T-Mobile said that the partnership with SpaceX will allow it to extend the reach of its wireless and eliminate“dead zones” where there's currently no access to the internet.

According to T-Mobile, there's more than 500,000 square miles in America that is not connected to the internet because of a lack of reach by cellular towers and land-use restrictions.

T-Mobile and SpaceX have been working together since 2022 to resolve this problem. Earlier this year, the two companies launched their first internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites connect to T-Mobile's existing network and expand its internet coverage. Earlier this year, the FCC established a new regulatory framework for internet coverage from space.

The stock of T-Mobile has risen 52% so far in 2024 and currently trades at $246.20 U.S. per share.









