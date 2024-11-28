King, Canada PM Discuss Developments In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II and Canada Prime Justin Trudeau, in a call on Thursday, discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as prospects for cooperation.His Majesty stressed the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.The call covered escalations in the West and efforts to urgently increase aid to Gaza.The King commended Canada's support for efforts in pursuit of peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as its contributions to the humanitarian response in Gaza.