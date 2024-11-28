عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, Canada PM Discuss Developments In Gaza, Lebanon

King, Canada PM Discuss Developments In Gaza, Lebanon


11/28/2024 2:01:51 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- his majesty King Abdullah II and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a call on Thursday, discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as prospects for cooperation.
His Majesty stressed the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The call covered escalations in the West bank and efforts to urgently increase aid to Gaza.
The King commended Canada's support for efforts in pursuit of peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as its contributions to the humanitarian response in Gaza.

MENAFN28112024000117011021ID1108936779


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search