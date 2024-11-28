India Marks Its Presence In Qatar Travel Mart 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India marked its active participation in the recently concluded Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, diverse destinations, and opportunities in the travel and hospitality sector.

The Indian Embassy's pavilion was inaugurated by Sandeep, deputy chief of mission, Indian Embassy, Qatar, in the presence of Deepak Puntir, Attaché at the Indian Embassy, Thaha Muhamed, president of the Indian Business and Professionals Council (IBPC), vice president Abdul Sathar and Rama Krishnan and other community representatives.

Designed to promote India as a preferred travel destination for Qatari citizens and residents, the exhibit includes interactive displays, brochures, and visuals showcasing iconic Indian landmarks, wellness tourism, and adventure experiences.

“India and Qatar share a strong bond of cultural and economic ties. Our participation in QTM 2024 was a testament to our commitment to strengthening these connections by inviting the people of Qatar to explore the vibrant landscapes and experiences that India has to offer,” said Sandeep.

QTM 2024 was a leading platform for global tourism stakeholders, featuring exhibitors from various countries, tourism boards, and travel service providers. The Indian Embassy's participation underscored its commitment to fostering greater people-to-people connections and encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.

