Compass International School Doha Partners With British Council As Official IELTS Registration Centre

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a significant advancement for international education in Qatar, Compass International School Doha, a Nord Anglia Education premium school, proudly announces its appointment as an official IELTS Registration Centre in partnership with the British Council.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) stands as the world's most prestigious English language proficiency assessment, recognized by leading universities, employers, and immigration authorities across the globe. This partnership elevates Compass International School Doha's position as a gateway to international opportunities, offering the community streamlined access to this vital qualification.

The partnership was formalised in a signing ceremony at the school's Themaid Campus on November 21st at 10:00 AM. Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Country Director of the British Council Qatar, will lead the ceremony, accompanied by Mr. Ian Cortez, Head of Business Development, and Mr. Nimrod D'Silva, Accounts Relationship Manager.

This collaboration transforms Compass International School Doha into a central hub for IELTS registration, providing seamless access to this globally recognized qualification. Community members can now benefit from expert guidance, efficient registration processes, and dedicated support throughout their IELTS journey, all within their local community.

Executive Principal Elizabeth Lamb emphasizes the strategic importance of this partnership: "As part of Nord Anglia Education's global family of premium schools, we continuously seek opportunities to enhance our educational offering. This partnership with the British Council exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class educational pathways. By becoming an official IELTS Registration Centre, we're not just facilitating language testing; we're empowering our students and the wider community to access prestigious universities and career opportunities worldwide."

"The establishment of this registration centre aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering an outstanding international education," adds Lamb. "It's particularly gratifying to see our school evolve into a hub that serves not only our students but the entire Qatar community, supporting their aspirations for global education and professional advancement."

The establishment of this registration centre aligns with Nord Anglia Education's vision of providing outstanding educational opportunities and preparing students for success in an increasingly interconnected world. It represents another step in our ongoing commitment to educational excellence and community service in Qatar.



