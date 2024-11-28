Royal Decree Names New KAFD Board

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- A Royal Decree has been issued, naming the new members of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development's board of trustees for the next two years, as of 27 November 2024.Haditha Khraisha was appointed as chairman, while Atef Tal, Ahmad Hawamdeh, Nael Husami, Lana Sakka, Sijal Majali, and Fareed Bilbeisi were appointed as board members.

