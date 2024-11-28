All Bakeries In Central Gaza Shuts Down As Malnutrition Continues To Rise : WFP

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Food Programme (WFP) said that all bakeries in central Gaza have shut down due to severe shortages.

Latest nutrition data from Gaza shared by the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, indicates "clear signs of a rapidly worsening nutritional situation".

According to latest nutrition data from Gaza, between 1 and 23 November, 3,410 children have been admitted for of acute malnutrition.

Despite the challenges faced by relief organizations in Gaza, the World Organization (WHO) and its partner, Relief International, established a new center to treat severe malnutrition in Deir al-Balah.

There are only four centers operating in this field across the Gaza Strip one in Khan Younis, another in Gaza City, and two in Deir al-Balah.

In northern Gaza, the malnutrition treatment center at Kamal Adwan Hospital has been closed since the start of the Israeli siege over seven weeks ago.

The health sector in Gaza is facing shortages of medicines, equipment, fuel, food, and water.

