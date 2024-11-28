Al-Odat Emphasizes Significance Of Young People's Involvement In Political Process
Date
11/28/2024 2:01:49 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra)-- Minister
of Political
and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul-mon'em Al-Odat, emphasized the significance of youth participation and joining national parties to express their goals and take part in decisions pertaining to their present and future.
Their political engagement, he continued, strengthens the state and its capacity to effect change, growth, and advancement in all sectors of the state.
Young people are present in the speeches, directives, and positions of his majesty
King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince, according to Al-Odat, who met with young people from the "Ibtnaa Training and Consulting" Foundation today. He also emphasized that the roadmap created by His Majesty the King, whether it be through discussion papers, election and party laws, or empowerment programs, primarily aims to activate the role of young people in creating modern Jordan.
He stressed that the language of dialogue was and still is our means to strengthen our sense of national belonging and defend the interests of our country behind our Hashemite leadership, which made reform a way to correct paths and plan for a promising future and a better life. He explained that ongoing communication and dialogue with various civil society bodies and organizations is necessary to identify the challenges we face and work to solve them.
